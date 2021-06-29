UAE records 2,184 Covid-19 cases and five deaths

The UAE reported 2,184 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 631,160.

Another 2,105 people beat the virus, bringing the recovery tally to 609,711.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period and the death toll in the Emirates rose to 1,807.

The number of active cases stands at 19,642.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 281,043 tests.

More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted nationwide.