UAE records 2,184 Covid-19 cases and five deaths

A further 2,105 people overcame the virus in latest 24-hour reporting period

The UAE reported 2,184 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 631,160.

Another 2,105 people beat the virus, bringing the recovery tally to 609,711.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period and the death toll in the Emirates rose to 1,807.

Coronavirus

A member of staff at Al Jaddaf Rotana cleans peoples luggage to protect guests from Covid-19 in Dubai on June 16th, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalLatest updates

How effective are Covid-19 vaccines at beating the Delta variant?

The number of active cases stands at 19,642.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 281,043 tests.

More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted nationwide.

Updated: June 29, 2021 03:08 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
The case against Lambeth's LTN was brought on behalf of a resident who claimed it impacted her ability to get to hospital. Alamy

Case against London low traffic scheme rejected by High Court judge

Europe
(FILE PHOTO) In this undated composite image Prince Harry holds a child like his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

UAE pupils honoured for changing lives at Princess Diana Award ceremony

Education
Paddington district in London. Average house prices rose by 0.7 per cent in June, compared with the previous month, taking the average house price to £245,432 as buyers rushed to lock in the tax-break saving. Bloomberg

British house prices up 13% in June as they rise at their fastest pace since 2004

Property
Prof Whitty struggles to free himself as he attempts to walk away from the pair, who then follow him. Twitter/EPA

England’s chief medical officer harassed in viral video

Europe
Pupils may not need to self-isolate if their classmates test positive for Covid-19 under plans being considered by the UK government. Getty Images 

Self-isolation for school pupils in England could be scrapped

Europe
Most Read