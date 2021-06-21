UAE records 1,964 Covid-19 cases and six deaths

The UAE reported 1,964 Covid-19 cases on Monday and six further deaths.

Another 1,923 people overcame the virus during the 24-hour reporting period.

The new figures brought the country’s tally of cases to 613,993 since the outbreak began.

The overall number of recoveries stands at 592,984, while the death tolls is 1,763.

There are 19,246 active cases in the UAE.

The latest daily infections were detected as a result of an additional 231,497 PCR tests.

More than 55.2 million tests have been carried out in the Emirates to date.