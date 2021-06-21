UAE records 1,964 Covid-19 cases and six deaths

A further 1,923 people recovered from the virus

The UAE reported 1,964 Covid-19 cases on Monday and six further deaths.

Another 1,923 people overcame the virus during the 24-hour reporting period.

The new figures brought the country’s tally of cases to 613,993 since the outbreak began.

The overall number of recoveries stands at 592,984, while the death tolls is 1,763.

Coronavirus

A pedestrian passes a sign for a Covid-19 testing centre in Blackburn, northern England. According to government figures, 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases in the UK are the Delta variant. AFPIndian Covid-19 Delta variant: Initial mild symptoms allow virus to spread fast

Mixing vaccines: does it offer better immunity against Covid-19 strains?

There are 19,246 active cases in the UAE.

The latest daily infections were detected as a result of an additional 231,497 PCR tests.

More than 55.2 million tests have been carried out in the Emirates to date.

Updated: June 21, 2021 02:41 PM

