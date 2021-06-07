Coronavirus: UAE records 1,968 new cases and three deaths

Another 1,933 people recovered over a 24-hour period

The UAE reported 1,968 new coronavirus cases and 1,933 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said three people died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications.

The country has recorded 585,039 cases, 564,509 recoveries and 1,702 deaths since the first case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 208,090 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing to 51,923,942 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

The health ministry said 31,549 vaccine doses were administered in the preceding 24 hours. A total of 13,347,300 doses have been given across the country.

Latest Covid-19 rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: what you need to know

Gordon Brown: 10 billion Covid-19 doses needed to vaccinate the world

Obese people 'three times more likely' to end up in hospital because of Covid-19, says UAE health official

Meanwhile, in Norway, one of the country’s top doctors has declared the Covid-19 crisis over.

Preben Aavitsland, chief physician in the infection control division at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, posted a graph on Twitter showing hospitals were experiencing the lowest level of admissions in a year.

“That is the pandemic over with,” he said.

He later told newspaper VG that the country could begin to prepare for a return to normality.

“Here in Norway, the pandemic is so to say over,” he said.

“We can start to prepare ourselves for corona taking very little space in our everyday lives.”

