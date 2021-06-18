Abu Dhabi's drive-through Covid-19 testing centres now open on Fridays

The move will ensure greater access to testing services across the capital

Drive-through Covid-19 testing centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will now be open on Fridays.

The screening services were previously only in operation from Sunday to Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, which operates all public hospitals and clinics in the emirate, announced the expanded opening hours on social media.

The majority of the centres will be open from 10am until 8pm.

Seha said the venues in Madinat Zayed and Mifra will take tests from 8am to 7pm, while the Ghayathi centre will be operational from 8am until 10pm.

Screening centres are dotted across the capital, including in Zayed Sports City and on the Corniche.

Mass testing of the public is central to the country's efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Many employees are required to take regular PCR tests to attend their place of work.

Proof of negative PCR test is also necessary to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

More than 54 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

For more information on Seha's PCR testing services, contact them on 80050.

Updated: June 18, 2021 11:59 AM

