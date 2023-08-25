Abu Dhabi shuts medical laboratory for rule breaches

An Abu Dhabi medical laboratory has been shut down after authorities uncovered a series of health rule breaches.

The emirate's Department of Health issued the closure order against the unnamed facility in response to the findings of an audit.

The department said the laboratory had failed to meet necessary standards, including flouting regulations, policies and circulars, and breaking protocols related to the electronic reporting systems for public health statistics.

The laboratory will remain closed until the issues are resolved.

“The closure of the facility is a regulatory measure taken to preserve the health and safety of community members and to allow the medical laboratory to take all necessary corrective actions to adhere to the applicable health requirements,” the health authority said in a statement on Friday.

The department urged all health centres operating in the emirate to adhere to its policies and regulations in order to “preserve the health and safety of all community members”.

It said it would continue to work with health facilities to “correct any shortfalls” in its drive to bolster health care standards.

In May, a health complex and a health centre were shut by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi due to several safety infractions.

Regulators took action against the unnamed facilities after they failed to follow strict rules on medical waste disposal – including the storage of blood containers.

Other breaches reported by the authority were failing to follow safety protocols and implement effective infection control measures.