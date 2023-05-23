Abu Dhabi shuts down two health facilities over safety violations

Unnamed health complex and health centre closed until action taken to improve hygiene and reduce infection risks

Abu Dhabi Department of Health said a follow-up visit will determine when the health complex and a health centre can reopen. Photo: Abu Dhabi Department of Health
Nick Webster author image
Nick Webster
May 23, 2023
Powered by automated translation

A health complex and a health centre have been shut by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi due to several safety violations.

Regulators took action against the unnamed facilities after they failed to follow strict rules in dealing with medical waste disposal – including the storage of blood containers.

Other violations reported by the authority were a failure to follow safety protocols and implement effective infection control measures.

Read more
More pharmacies in the UAE to offer flu vaccines, health officials say

The two facilities were also found to be using expired medical equipment and materials, while there was also a lack of qualified medical professionals working there.

An investigation by regulators found medical staff were failing in their duty to complete prescribed vaccinations and a non-compliance with the engineering and technical layout of the facility’s plan according to Department of Health guidelines.

“This decision came mainly to protect the health and safety of patients, and to allow the facilities to take all necessary rectification actions,” the Department of Health said in a press release.

“The Department of Health Abu Dhabi calls on all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to comply with its policies and regulations to preserve the health and safety of all community members, and to resume its operations and provide healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.”

A follow-up visit will check on a plan to tackle these issues before the facilities will be allowed to reopen.

Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:15 PM
UAEAbu DhabiHealth
editor's picks
More from the national