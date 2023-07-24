Olive oil and omega-3s: The keys to better hearing and brain health?

Olive oil and Omega-3s may be associated with lowered risks of fatal dementia and age-related hearing loss respectively, studies have found.

As the world's population continues to live longer, maintaining cognitive and auditory health has become increasingly important.

Researchers are exploring possible factors contributing to enhanced brain and hearing health.

Two studies presented in Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held in Boston, shed light on the potential benefits of olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids.

Olive oil and brain health

A study led by Dr Anne-Julie Tessier, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, suggests that taking olive oil could help to cut the risk of dementia.

The research suggests that factors like a healthy diet may help prevent or slow down the progression of these conditions.

“Opting for olive oil, a natural product, instead of fats such as margarine and commercial mayonnaise is a safe choice and may reduce the risk of fatal dementia”, said Dr Tessier.

Dementia is an umbrella term for conditions where impairments in thinking or memory affect a person’s daily activities. Alzheimer’s, a progressive and lethal disease, is the most prevalent form of dementia, affecting an estimated 55 million people.

Research suggests that regular olive oil consumption could reduce the risk of fatal dementia by 28 per cent, independent of overall diet quality. Bloomberg

This study is the first to explore the link between diet and death related to dementia.

It analysed dietary questionnaires and death records collected from more than 90,000 Americans spanning three decades, during which 4,749 participants succumbed to dementia.

The results demonstrated that individuals who consumed over half a tablespoon of olive oil a day had a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia-related death compared to those who rarely or never consumed olive oil.

Substituting a single teaspoon of margarine and mayonnaise with an equivalent amount of olive oil per day was linked with an 8 to 14 per cent lower risk of death from dementia.

Although people who regularly opt for olive oil instead of processed or animal fats generally have healthier diets, Dr Tessier said that the correlation between olive oil and dementia mortality risk in this study was independent of overall diet quality.

“Some antioxidant compounds in olive oil can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially having a direct effect on the brain,” said Dr Tessier. “It is also possible that olive oil has an indirect effect on brain health by benefiting cardiovascular health.”

Omega-3s and hearing health

In a similar vein, another research study uncovers that increasing intake of omega-3s, particularly the fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), may help protect your hearing.

The study led by Dr Michael I McBurney, a senior scientist with the Fatty Acid Research Institute in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, found an inverse correlation between blood DHA levels and hearing difficulty in middle-aged and older adults.

“Higher DHA levels have previously been found to be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, cognitive impairment, and death.

“Our study extends these findings to suggest a role for DHA in maintaining auditory function and helping reduce the risk of age-related hearing loss,” said Dr McBurney.

The researchers used data from the UK Biobank, analysing self-reported hearing status and blood DHA levels of more than 100,000 people aged between 40 and 69 in the United Kingdom.

Higher blood levels of DHA, a specific omega-3 fatty acid, are associated with decreased hearing difficulties, extending the benefits of omega-3s beyond heart health and cognitive function

After adjusting for potential confounding factors, the results revealed that participants in the highest quintile of blood DHA levels were 16 per cent less likely to report hearing difficulties and 11 per cent less likely to struggle with following conversations in a noisy environment compared to those in the lowest quintile of DHA levels.

Omega-3s may aid in preserving the health of cells in the inner ear or mitigate inflammatory responses to loud noises, chemicals, or infections.

DHA levels can be increased by regularly consuming seafood or taking dietary supplements.

“Fatty fish and omega-3 supplements are both good dietary sources. If choosing to use a dietary supplement, compare products by reading the Supplement Facts panel for eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)+DHA content,” said Dr McBurney.

It is estimated that about 20 per cent of the global population, exceeding 1.5 billion people, live with hearing loss. This figure is expected to rise with the ageing of the population.

Consuming olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids may not only have beneficial effects on the heart and cognitive health but can also play a role in preserving brain health and auditory function as we age.