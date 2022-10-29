Abu Dhabi lifts requirement for thermal screening and EDE scanners in malls and venues

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have removed the requirement for Covid-19 thermal screening and EDE scanners at the entrances of malls and other venues.

EDE scanners were also used at land borders around the UAE.

The move comes as Covid-19 precautions are further relaxed in the emirate. Al Hosn green pass is still needed for entry to these locations, with a negative PCR test giving 30 days of access.

“According to the instructions of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities, and events were cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,” said the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The scanners were brought into use during the pandemic as an additional way to detect potentially infected people.

They detect changes in electromagnetic waves to determine if the virus is possibly present in a person.

A person found to be possibly infected would be required to take a PCR test to confirm their status. They would also be denied access to malls and other establishments until the return of a negative result.

The decision comes one month after officials announced it was no longer mandatory to wear face masks indoors, while the requirement for masks outdoors was dropped in February.