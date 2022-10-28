Foetal neonatal cardiovascular disease conference begins in Abu Dhabi

The first International Middle East Foetal Neonatal Cardiovascular Disease Conference began in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Several local and international experts came together to discuss the latest standards and innovations in foetal and neonatal cardiovascular care.

The conference, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was organised by Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Schneider Children’s Medical Centre of Israel.

“There has recently been a rise in the paediatric population in the Middle East, resulting in an increased focus on prenatal, infant and paediatric health care and a simultaneous spike in government investments in the field,” said Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, group chief executive at Seha.

The two-day conference will focus on several topics, including the genetics of heart disease, obstetrical and maternal care, caring for newborns with heart conditions, and the social aspects and long-term outcomes of congenital cardiovascular disease in the Middle East.

“This conference will support collaboration among experts from the United States, Israel and the Arab world who are committed to providing the best paediatric health care worldwide,” said Ruth Frey, vice president of Global Strategy and Business Development at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

“We are honoured to play a role in this inaugural event and expect that the collaborative approach will lead to improved outcomes for children.”

Dr Efrat Bron-Harlev, chief executive of Schneider Children’s Medical Centre of Israel, said the Abraham Accords created new opportunities for collaboration and exchange in health care.

“The result is a mutual sharing of knowledge, improved patient outcomes and sustainable partnerships to provide even better care,” she said.