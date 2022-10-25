Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi records sharp rise in organ transplants

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recorded its biggest year for organ transplants, with 117 carried out in 12 months, its annual report for 2021 shows.

The flagship hospital completed 56 kidney, 46 liver and five pancreas transplants, along with three heart and seven combined transplants within the year.

That made up more than half of all transplants performed since its launch in 2017.

One of the operations was for Montasir, a boy, 14, who became CCAD’s youngest transplant recipient from a living donor in May 2021, when he received a life-saving organ from his older brother.

"The procedure was one of the most complex living donor transplants ever performed at the hospital," said Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, chairman of CCAD, in a statement.

"We are proud that Montasir has since made a full recovery. To me, this story encapsulates what makes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi special."

Throughout last year, CCAD recorded almost 800,000 patient encounters, including 693,446 completed outpatient appointments, 22,098 surgical cases, 13,220 hospital patient admissions and 55,534 emergency department visits.

The workload was shouldered by a team of 5,560 caregivers, including 416 physicians, more than a fifth of whom are Emirati.

CCAD also recorded an increase of 35 per cent in robotic urology surgeries, a 27 per cent increase in open heart surgeries and an 80 per cent increase in structural heart procedures in 2021.

The first international extracorporeal membrane oxygenation retrieval was successfully completed from Bahrain as was the first PreserFlo™ MicroShunt glaucoma surgery in the Middle East, a minimally invasive procedure that reduces complications of traditional glaucoma.

The clinic's epilepsy programme also grew by 12 per cent during the year.

"These are just a very small selection of the remarkable achievements across our institutes," said Jorge Guzman, CCAD's chief executive.

"We want to serve more patients and we want our patients to feel Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the best place to receive care.

"At the same time, it is our ongoing mission to be the best place to work in health care."

Plans include the opening of a dedicated cancer centre, which is expected to start welcoming patients next month.

"It will mark another historic milestone for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, providing the highest standards of specialised oncological screening, diagnostics and treatments, ensuring that cancer patients have access to the best and most comprehensive care in the UAE and the region," said Mr Guzman.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi milestones in 2021