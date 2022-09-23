Coronavirus: UAE reports 388 new cases

The UAE recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as the number of infections remained below 400 for five days in a row.

Another 405 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Friday's caseload brought the country's overall tally of infections to 1,024,845.

There are 18,334 active cases in the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 1,004,169 and the death toll is 2,342.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 214,244 PCR tests.

More than 189 million tests have been conducted to date and nearly 25 million vaccines have been administered since December 2020.