Coronavirus: UAE records 372 new cases

The UAE reported 372 new coronavirus cases and 353 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 1,024,457 cases, 1,003,764 recoveries and 2,342 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped dramatically since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021.

An additional 233,095 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to 188 million.