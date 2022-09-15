Coronavirus: UAE reports 434 new cases

The UAE reported 434 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after an additional 244,458 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,021,625.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 361 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 1,001,218.

More than 187.27 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline for several months and on Tuesday 377 infections were reported, the lowest amount since May 29.