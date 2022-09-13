Coronavirus: UAE reports 377 new cases

The UAE reported 377 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, after an additional 210,746 PCR tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the overall tally of infections to 1,020,789.

Another 381 people beat the virus, as total recoveries climbed to 1,000,463.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since September 8 and the toll remains at 2,342.

More than 186.8 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Read More Scientists raise hope for 'pan-coronavirus' vaccine that protects against common cold

Case numbers have been on the decline for several months and on Monday 387 infections were reported, the lowest since May 31.

Doctors in the UAE have recommended that children aged six months and above should be vaccinated against influenza as inoculation programmes against the seasonal virus prepare to get under way.

Dr Jamuna Raghuraman, a paediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said a number of children were not vaccinated against flu during Covid-19, but must receive a shot now.

Doctors said anyone considering a Covid-19 booster should leave at least 15 days before taking a flu vaccine, and ideally up to a month.