Coronavirus: UAE reports 387 new cases

The UAE recorded 387 Covid-19 cases on Monday, raising its tally of infections since the outbreak to 1,020,412.

Case numbers are the lowest since May 31, when 381 cases were reported.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 168,956 PCR tests.

Another 414 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 1,000,082.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since September 8 and the toll remained at 2,342.

There are 17,988 active cases in the country.

A robust screening strategy and vaccination drive remain vital to the UAE's fight against the pandemic.

More than 186.6 million tests have been conducted to date and nearly 25 million vaccines have been administered since December 2020.

Case tallies have declined steadily in the past few weeks and have remained below 500 since August 31.

Last week, India approved its first intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 infection, a step seen as a “big boost” in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the vaccine designed by Bharat Biotech had received government approval for primary immunisation against the disease in adults aged over 18, for restricted use in emergency situations.

He also expressed hope that the science-driven approach would help to defeat the pandemic that has claimed over 528,000 lives and infected more than 44 million people in the country since it broke out in 2020.