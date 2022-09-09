UAE reports 434 new Covid-19 infections

There are 18,090 active coronavirus cases

The National
Sep 09, 2022
The UAE recorded 434 Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising its overall tally to 1,019,213.

Another 440 people overcame the virus, and the number of recoveries climbed to 998,781.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

The number of active cases stood at 18,090.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 242,769 PCR tests.

Nearly 186 million tests have been conducted to date and more than 24.9 million vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of December 2020.

Daily case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, remaining below 500 since August 31.

Updated: September 09, 2022, 11:38 AM
