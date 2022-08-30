UAE reports 512 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 512 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after an additional 346,725 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,014,899.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 536 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 993,740.

More than 183 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and have remained below the 700-mark since August 19.

Authorities announced new Covid-19 safety rules last week for pupils across the UAE starting their new school year on Monday.

While nearly all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, teachers and pupils are still required to wear masks indoors.