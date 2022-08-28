Coronavirus: UAE records 534 new cases

The UAE reported 534 new coronavirus cases and 649 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 1,013,865 cases, 992,665 recoveries and 2,341 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 217,582 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 183 million.