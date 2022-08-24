Coronavirus: UAE reports 602 new cases

The UAE reported 602 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, after an additional 219,196 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,011,613.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 654 people beat the virus, and total recoveries rose to 990,032.

More than 182 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and have remained below the 700-mark since August 19.

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) announced back-to-school Covid safety rules as public and private school pupils prepare to return to lessons next Monday after the summer break.

Pupils aged 12 and over, teaching and administrative staff and service providers at government schools must obtain a negative PCR test result no more than 96 hours before the start of the new school year, officials said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Ncema said periodic tests will not be required as the UAE has adopted a symptom-only strategy since last term, but masks will remain mandatory in indoor spaces.