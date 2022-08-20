UAE reports 681 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 681 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, raising its overall tally to 1,009,116.

Another 697 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the total to 987,458.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths and the toll remained at 2,341.

The number of active cases fell slightly, to 19,317, after daily recoveries exceeded new infections.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 215,224 PCR tests.

More than 181.6 million tests have been conducted to date.

Infection rates have declined steadily in recent weeks, having topped 1,800 in early July.

The number of Covid-19 cases around the globe has crossed 600 million, figures compiled by the data aggregation site Worldometer show.

There have been more than 574 million recoveries and nearly 6.5 million deaths since the start of the outbreak.

The US has the highest number of confirmed infections, at more than 95 million, Worldometer data suggests.

This is more than double that of India, with more than 44 million cases, with France, Brazil and Germany each having surpassed 30 million infections.