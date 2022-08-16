UAE records 775 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 775 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its overall tally to 1,006,318.

Another 656 people recovered from the virus, taking this total to 984,798.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,339.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 197,168 PCR tests.

More than 180.7 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass screening strategy aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Daily infections have remained below 1,000 since August 5.

Case numbers surged earlier in the summer, topping 1,800 on July 3.

Daily figures have dropped by more than 50 per cent since then.

The country's infection rates regularly exceeded 3,000 per day in January and February of last year.

Authorities continue to remind the public of the need to follow Covid-19 safety measures - such as wearing masks when mandated and maintaining good hygiene practices - to keep case numbers down.