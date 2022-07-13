UAE reports 1,522 new coronavirus cases

The UAE reported 1,522 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 967,597.

Another 1,475 people overcame the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 947,677.

There was one coronavirus-related death in the latest 24-hour reporting period, taking the toll to 2,325.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 156,396 PCR tests. To date, nearly 173 million PCR tests have been carried out.

Daily case numbers have dropped marginally in the past week, after hitting a high of 1,812 infections on July 3.

Earlier this month, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority issued safety guidelines for the Hajj season.

Pilgrims have started to return home to the UAE after performing the first post-pandemic Hajj. They are expected to follow the rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, nearly 850 passengers landed at Dubai Airport Terminal 1 and more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

People returning from Hajj are encouraged to take an optional test on arrival followed by a mandatory test on the fourth day.

They should quarantine for seven days at home.