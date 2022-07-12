UAE reports 1,554 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,554 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after an additional 123,037 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the overall tally of infections to 966,075.

Another 1,288 people beat the virus, as total recoveries climbed to 946,202.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll remains at 2,324.

More than 172 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case in the Emirates was reported on January 29, 2020.

Case numbers had been on the rise in recent weeks, after falling below 200 in early May.

However, daily infection rates have started to fall, having topped 1,800 on July 3.

Ahead of the recent Eid Al Adha holidays, UAE authorities urged people to continue to follow Covid safety rules.

Emiratis embarking on Hajj must take a Covid-19 test on their return and should isolate for seven days.

Those returning from Hajj are encouraged to take an optional test on arrival followed by a mandatory test on day four, officials announced last week.