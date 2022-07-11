Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,584 new cases

The UAE announced 1,584 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising its overall tally of infections to 964,521.

Another 1,546 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, as the recovery total climbed to 944,914.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, and the toll remained at 2,324.

The latest cases were detected from 162,046 PCR tests. To date, nearly 173 million tests have been conducted.

Infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks, having dropped below 200 in early May.

But case numbers have been on the decline since July 4. There are 17,283 active cases in the country.

People have been urged to follow the UAE's Covid rules to limit the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask indoors is necessary and there is a Dh3,000 for failing to do so.

According to a Reuters tally, Covid-19 infections are still rising in 86 countries.

Worldometer data shows there have been at least 560,801,874 reported infections and 6,373,239 reported deaths caused by the coronavirus so far.