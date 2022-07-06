Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,690 new cases and three deaths

The UAE reported 1,690 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of infections to 956,383.

Another 1,568 people beat the virus and recoveries climbed to 936,594.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll reached 2,322.

There are more than 17,000 active Covid-19 infections.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 264,135 PCR tests. More than 171 million tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

The number of daily infections has risen in recent weeks and has topped 1,700 since June 26 but saw a slight dip today. Fewer than 200 were recorded throughout early May.

Authorities in the UAE have urged people to follow Covid safety rules before this weekend's Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Members of the public should ensure they are tested no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly, authorities said.