Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,788 new cases

The UAE reported 1,788 new coronavirus cases and 1,940 recoveries on Friday.

Health officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications.

The country has recorded 947,588 cases, 927,789 recoveries and 2,317 deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest cases were identified from 300,076 tests. To date, more than 170 million PCR tests have been carried out since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

There are more than 17,500 active cases in the country.

In the past few weeks case numbers have gone up. Doctors say people with symptoms of the coronavirus who avoid taking a test must shoulder much of the blame for the increase in new infections.

They said some patients are writing symptoms off as flu and have not taken a test or isolated at home.

Other factors in the spread of infection include new variants of the virus, more socialising indoors as temperatures increase, fewer people wearing masks and waning immunity from vaccines.

Authorities have urged people to follow rules and to wear masks in indoor public places or face fines of Dh3,000 ($816).