Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,778 new cases

The UAE reported 1,778 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after an additional 288,743 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the overall tally of infections to 945,800.

One coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,316.

Another 1,657 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 925,849.

More than 170 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily infections have risen in recent weeks and have topped 1,500 a day since June 20. They were less than 200 in early May.

But they remain significantly lower than the 3,000 daily cases reported in January.

Authorities have urged people to follow rules and to wear masks in indoor public places or face fines of Dh3,000.