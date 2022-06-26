Coronavirus: UAE records 1,722 new cases

The UAE reported 1,722 new coronavirus cases and 1,572 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 938,759 cases, 919,155 recoveries and 2,311 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January however numbers have begun to surge since the start of June.

An additional 204,040 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to just over 169 million.

Meanwhile, about 20 million lives around the world were saved thanks to Covid-19 vaccines in the first year of the inoculation programme, according to new estimates.

The first Covid shot outside a clinical trial was administered in the UK to Maggie Keenan, 90, on December 8, 2020. She was given a Pfizer/BioNTech dose.

Experts set out to gauge the impact in the year after she received her vaccine by assessing information across 185 countries.

Researchers, led by academics at Imperial College London, concluded that more deaths were prevented in wealthy countries — with an estimated 12.2 million lives saved in high and upper-middle income countries.

It is estimated that at least 66 per cent of the world's population has received at least one shot.