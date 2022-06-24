Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,657 cases

The UAE reported 1,657 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from 312,752 tests.

This takes the total tally of infections to 935,345 since the beginning of the pandemic in late January 2020.

Another 1,665 people beat the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 915,857.

One death related to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 2,310.

There are more than 17,000 active cases in the country.

More than 168 million tests have been conducted to date.

Widespread testing and a high vaccination rate are credited for bringing down the number of new daily infections.

However, case numbers have risen in recent weeks and have topped 1,000 a day since June 9. They were below 200 in early May.

The public is urged to continue following Covid rules to minimise the risk of getting infected.