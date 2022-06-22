Coronavirus: UAE records 1,592 new cases

The UAE reported 1,592 new coronavirus cases and 1,361 recoveries on Wednesday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 932,067 cases, 912,587 recoveries and 2,309 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, 2021, however they have started to rise again since the start of June.

An additional 318,906 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 167 million.

Recently, senior doctors in the UAE said that people with symptoms of the coronavirus who avoid taking a test must shoulder much of the blame for rising case numbers.

They said some patients are writing symptoms off as flu and have not taken a test or isolated at home.

Other factors in the spread of infection include new variants of the virus, more socialising indoors as temperatures increase, fewer people wearing masks and waning immunity from vaccines.