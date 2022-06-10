UAE records 1,084 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,084 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, continuing a recent rise in infection rates.

Another 876 people recovered from the virus, and no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases now stands at 15,439.

Authorities have announced 915,068 infections, 897,324 recoveries and 2,305 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 247,277 additional PCR tests.

More than 164.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

Infections have been on the rise in recent days, exceeding 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since February 14.

The increase followed a sharp decline in cases during the course of the year, with infections topping 3,000 in January.

Officials have consistently called on the public to remain committed to safety measures to support the country's recovery from the pandemic.