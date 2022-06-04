Coronavirus: UAE records 523 new cases

The UAE reported 523 new coronavirus cases and 448 recoveries on Saturday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 910,338 cases, 893,641 recoveries and 2,305 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021.

An additional 233,351 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 163 million.

Earlier this week, the UAE announced it had reached a significant milestone in its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with "100 per cent of the target groups in the country" now vaccinated.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said its national campaign had reached its goal.

To date, 24,922,054 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

In November, health authorities announced that 100 per cent of eligible people had received their first dose.