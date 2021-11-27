UAE reaches Covid-19 vaccination milestone as 100% receive first jab

The UAE has reached a major milestone in its coronavirus vaccination campaign, as 100 per cent of people have received their first dose.

Just over 90 per cent have received both doses.

The number was reached as 19,694 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) made the announcement on Twitter.

"19,694 doses of #COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 21,802,032 doses, with a distribution rate of 220.44 doses per 100 people. A percentages of 100% have received 1 dose and 90.18% is fully vaccinated of the population," Ncema said.

The UAE has administered more than 21.8 million doses since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

The Emirates leads the worldwide Covid-19 vaccination charts, according to the data collected from over 130 countries by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

The UAE is followed by Cuba, where 89 per cent of people have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and in third place are Singapore and Chile, where the figure is 88 per cent.

In Cambodia the number is 85 per cent and South Korea it is 82 per cent. Spain is the first European country on the chart, with 81 per cent of its population having received one dose.

Daily cases below 100

Officials reported 70 coronavirus cases on Friday, after an additional 263,429 tests were carried out.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21.

Ncema said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The UAE is due to reach another milestone on Saturday, as the UAE is now only 23,462 tests away from reaching 100 million since the outbreak began.

