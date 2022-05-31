UAE records 381 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 381 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally of infections to 908,205.

Another 389 people recovered from the virus as the recovery total climbed to 891,844.

No deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,305.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 205,134 additional PCR tests.

More than 162.3 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic under a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Daily infection rates have declined significantly over the course of the year, having topped 3,000 several times in January.

The UAE has moved to ease some safety restrictions - such as removing border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi by road from other emirates and lifting the requirement to wear face masks outdoors - in response to the fall in case numbers.

But authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against Covid-19 to protect their health and that of others.