Coronavirus: UAE reports 383 new cases

The UAE reported 383 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in January 2020 to 907,824.

Another 379 people beat the virus, bringing overall recoveries to 891,455.

Officials said one person died after contracting the virus, raising the death toll to 2,305.

There are 14,064 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 151,541 tests. More than 162 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management, nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered — with more than 98 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

The country's mass inoculation campaign and massive testing strategy have limited the spread of the virus.

Daily cases have been falling steadily after topping 3,000 in January, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

But there has been a slight increase in numbers in the past week.

UAE authorities have urged the public to not let their guard down as newer Covid-19 variants are being detected in different parts of the world.