Coronavirus: UAE reports 373 new cases

The UAE reported 373 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after a further 238,458 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 905,841.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

Another 347 people beat the virus, taking total recoveries to 889,609.

After topping 3,000 in January after the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months.

More than 161 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass-screening programme, which has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates shared a video of his tour of a huge vaccine warehouse in Abu Dhabi, where millions of Covid-19 shots are stored.

The vlog shows Mr Gates inspecting the facilities of the Hope Consortium in Kizad.

The video gives an insight into the enormous logistical operation involved in storing vaccines, which need to be monitored carefully to ensure they do not spoil.

It takes viewers inside the sprawling warehouse, where vaccines are stored in boxes and crates on towering shelves.