UAE records 373 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 373 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking its overall tally of infections to 904,466.

Health officials said 304 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 888,228.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded since March 7, with this toll standing at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 251,841 PCR tests.

More than 160 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Infection rates have declined significantly in recent months, allowing authorities to gradually ease safety restrictions as part of a cautious recovery from the pandemic.

The number of active cases has dropped below 14,000.

Daily infection rates peaked at close to 4,000 in February, 2021 and exceeded 3,000 as recently as January this year.

Case numbers have remained below 400 since March 7.