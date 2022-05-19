Coronavirus: UAE reports 349 new cases

The UAE reported 349 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after a further 242,793 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 903,731.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

Another 391 people beat the virus, taking the tally of recoveries to 887,546.

After topping 3,000 in January following the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months.

The number of active cases has dropped below 14,000.

More than 159 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass-screening programme, which has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

Meanwhile, Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, has warned world leaders not to lose focus on the pandemic when planning for possible twists in the battle against Covid-19, as new variants continue to emerge.

Economies are on the road to recovery more than two years since the pandemic began, but Gavi said now is not the time for complacency.

The partnership, which aims to increase immunisation in populations around the world, said that while the vaccine gap between nations is closing, “there are still ample differences in vaccine coverage between the poorest and the highest-income countries”.