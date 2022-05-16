Coronavirus: UAE reports 319 new cases

The UAE reported 319 new cases of Covid-19 and 344 recoveries on Monday.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began in late January 2020 is now 902,803, with recoveries standing at 886,472.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

These latest cases were identified from 124,534 tests. Nearly 160 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

The country's nationwide testing to help in the early detection of coronavirus cases and a massive vaccination campaign have limited the impact of the pandemic.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, 100 per cent of the country's eligible population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 98 per cent is fully immunised.

The number of new cases has increased slightly in the past few days — after dropping to a 2022 low of 191 on May 7. It has crossed the 300-mark in the past three days.

Health authorities have urged people to continue wearing face masks and follow other preventive measures to stay safe and reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Under current Covid rules, people throughout the UAE no longer have to wear face masks outside. But they must still be worn in all public indoor areas ― such as shopping malls.

They also said that people should check procedures and restrictions in other countries when travelling during the summer holidays.

The UAE has pledged to send Dh220 million ($60m) to support global efforts to address the pandemic and help prepare for future outbreaks.

This includes Dh36 million to provide easier testing kits and Dh183 million towards specialised medical supplies to combat the spread of Covid-19.