UAE records 209 new Covid-19 cases

May 03, 2022

The UAE reported 209 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally to 899,242.

A further 289 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 882,880.

No deaths have been recorded since March 7, with the toll standing at 2,302.

The latest infections were identified as a result of an additional 154,855 PCR tests.

Nearly 156.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass screening of the public and an extensive vaccination have drive have been central to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

More than 24.7 million vaccine doses have been administered since nationwide inoculation campaigns were launched in December, 2020.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly during the course of 2022, having topped 3,000 in January.

Authorities have eased a number of Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks in response to the sustained low daily figures, such as lifting the requirement to wear masks outdoors and removing border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi by road from other emirates.

