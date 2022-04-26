UAE records 207 new Covid-19 cases

Another 336 people recovered in the past 24 hours

Apr 26, 2022

The UAE reported 207 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally of infections to 897,558.

A further 336 people were given the all-clear following a positive test, raising the recovery total to 880,481.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 211,178 PCR tests.

Close to 155 million tests have been carried out since the outbreak began.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide inoculation drive have been central to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

About 24.7 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 97.6 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly during the course of the year, after exceeding 3,000 several times in January.

Figures have remained below 300 since April 4.

