UAE records 226 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 226 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections to 893,638.

Another 619 people beat the virus as the recovery total rose to 873,449 cases.

No deaths have been recorded in the Emirates since March 7. The death toll is 2,302 people.

An additional 241,982 PCR tests were conducted in the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 150 million tests have been carried out to date under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months, having exceeded 3,000 as recently as January.

The reduction in infection rates has allowed authorities to ease some coronavirus restrictions, including making the wearing of masks outdoors optional and lifting border rules on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

As part of a recovery strategy, all pupils at Abu Dhabi private school are scheduled to return to classroom learning next week.

Distance learning will no longer be an option at the emirate's private schools, but pupils can be exempted if they have an attested “high risk” medical report that confirms their inability to attend school in person.

But authorities have urged the public not to become complacent and to closely follow remaining safety measures such as wearing masks indoors — apart from in the home — and social distancing rules.