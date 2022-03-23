Coronavirus: UAE reports 332 new cases from 327,250 tests

No deaths were recorded for a 16th consecutive day

Daily cases in the Emirates have declined substantially in the past weeks and have stayed below the 400 mark since March 7. Photo: AFP
Mar 23, 2022

The UAE on Wednesday reported 332 new cases of Covid-19 and 974 recoveries.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 888,715 and overall recoveries reached 861,048.

No deaths were recorded for a 16th consecutive day. The overall death toll is 2,302.

Officials said the latest cases were identified from 327,250 PCR tests.

More than 145.4 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases in the country dropped to 26,703.

Daily cases have declined substantially in the past weeks and have stayed below the 400 mark since March 7. Cases dropped to a low of 280 on March 15.

Mass Covid-19 screening and an extensive vaccination campaign have helped the UAE to bring down infection rates and limit the spread of the virus.

More than 24.4 million vaccine doses have been administered and 97.7 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:16 AM
