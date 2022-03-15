Woman gives birth in ambulance in Ajman

Mother and baby are in good health at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital

The mother and baby were taken to hospital after the delivery. Photo: National Ambulance
Salam Al Amir
Mar 15, 2022

A woman has given birth to a girl in an ambulance while being taken to hospital.

Two ambulances were sent to the woman’s house in Al Rumaila, Ajman, on Friday after she went into labour and called National Ambulance for help.

But the woman suffered severe labour pains on the way to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

READ MORE
The Emirati women saving lives with the National Ambulance service

She safely delivered a baby with the help of the emergency medical team in the vehicle.

Both mother and baby are in good health and being cared for at the hospital.

National Ambulance urged members of the public to immediately call 998 for emergency assistance.

Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:41 PM
AjmanHealth
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Woman gives birth in ambulance in Ajman
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 280 new casesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Doctors in Abu Dhabi use augmented reality to fight colorectal cancerStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE doctors use new medical technology to prevent colon cancerStory video icon