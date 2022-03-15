Woman gives birth in ambulance in Ajman

A woman has given birth to a girl in an ambulance while being taken to hospital.

Two ambulances were sent to the woman’s house in Al Rumaila, Ajman, on Friday after she went into labour and called National Ambulance for help.

But the woman suffered severe labour pains on the way to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

She safely delivered a baby with the help of the emergency medical team in the vehicle.

Both mother and baby are in good health and being cared for at the hospital.

National Ambulance urged members of the public to immediately call 998 for emergency assistance.