Coronavirus: UAE reports 369 new cases and 1,225 recoveries

The UAE reported 369 new coronavirus cases and 1,225 recoveries on Thursday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 884,354 and recoveries climbed to 848,030.

Officials said there were no Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hour reporting period and the toll is 2,302.

Active cases dropped to 35,357 as recoveries continue to outpace daily infections.

Daily infection rates dropped significantly in the past few weeks after topping 3,000 on January 14, 15, 16, 20 and 22.

The lowest cases recorded last month were on February 28, when 605 infections were reported.

An additional 372,764 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 141 million.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s recovery strategy.

More than 24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 96.4 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.