UAE records 323 Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally since December 20

The UAE reported 323 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday — the lowest daily tally since December 20 last year.

Another 1,168 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Authorities have reported 883,593 cases, 845,476 recoveries and 2,302 deaths since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

The number of active cases fell to 35,821, as the trend of recoveries exceeding new infections was extended.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 302,508 PCR tests.

Nearly 141 million tests have been carried out nationwide, under a robust screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

A comprehensive vaccination campaign has also been credited for being playing an integral role in the country's fight against Covid-19.

More than 24.2 million vaccine doses have been administered — with 96.3 per cent of the public now fully vaccinated.

Daily infection rates have dropped steadily during the course of the year, having topped 3,000 on several occasions in January.

The UAE has relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions as part of its cautious recovery from the pandemic, including lifting border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates and making the wearing of masks in outdoor places optional.