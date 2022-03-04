UAE reports 447 new Covid-19 cases after 370,472 tests

The UAE reported 447 new Covid-19 cases on Friday after a further 370,472 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country to 881,919.

For the sixth consecutive day, officials said there were no Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hour reporting period.

Another 1,436 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 840,083.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s coronavirus strategy.

More than 24.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 96.1 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The comprehensive screening strategy has led to more than 139 million tests being conducted across the Emirates.

The UAE recently announced the most significant easing of restrictions since April 2020, when the pandemic spread across the Middle East and the globe.

The decisions scrap quarantine for close contacts, remove PCR testing requirements for travellers and lift border restrictions in Abu Dhabi.