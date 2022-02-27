Coronavirus: UAE records 622 new cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 622 new coronavirus cases and 1,665 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 879,368 cases, 823,470 recoveries and 2,301 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

An additional 452,997 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 137 million.

Meanwhile, organisers at Expo 2020 Dubai have reminded visitors that mask rules are still in place for the time being.

Guests will need to continue wearing masks outdoors as well as inside the pavilions, a representative confirmed.

UAE officials announced on Friday that from February 26, masks outdoors would become optional.

The decision is among the most significant easing of restrictions since April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began.

Masks must still be worn in all indoor areas and public places — including shopping malls and schools.

In addition, quarantine is no longer required for close contacts, but they should take a PCR test daily for five consecutive days.

In Dubai, close contacts of positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms do not have to quarantine, and no PCR testing is required.