Coronavirus: UAE records 1,395 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 1,395 new coronavirus cases and 2,331 recoveries on Saturday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 866,971 cases, 798,371 recoveries and 2,284 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, but spiked upwards after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

An additional 480,766 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 130 million.

Elsewhere, researchers in the US have discovered that Covid-19 finds it harder to spread when temperatures are between 17°C and 24°C.

Read more Oscars 2022 will not require guests to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The findings offer a more complex picture than some previous studies, which indicated that lower temperatures were likely to result in greater transmission.

Above and below this temperature range, people are more likely to be indoors, which has a two-fold effect on virus transmission, the study showed.

Indoors, people tend to be around others, which promotes the transmission of the virus, and they are more likely to breathe air in a “mechanically controlled environment” because of devices like air conditioners.

Influenza, another viral illness, typically spreads more rapidly in the winter because, during cooler times, people spend more time around others indoors.