Have cancer check-ups often even if you have no symptoms, expert says

Early detection of cancer could make the difference between life and death, an Emirati doctor has said.

Speaking before World Cancer Day, which is observed annually on February 4, Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, director general of Friends of Cancer Patients UAE, spoke of the importance of regular check-ups.

“Early detection is absolutely crucial in helping to prevent cancer from becoming a terminal condition,” she said.

“That means getting regular screenings, even if you think you are perfectly healthy and have no symptoms.”

She said women over the age of 40 should go for regular breast checks and men aged 50 and above must have annual tests to detect colon cancer.

Women should also have cervical screening, known as a smear test, as soon as they become sexually active, Dr Al Madhi said.

“The earlier cancer is detected, the more likely it will mean it’s not a death sentence,” she said.

Cancer cases in the region are predicted to double by 2040, according to a new report released by the Swedish Institute for Health Economics.

Dr Al Madhi said one aspect that was often overlooked in recovery from cancer was mental health.

“The emotional and psychological side is so important,” she said.

“That’s why it’s crucial to have the right support system in place, especially with family and friends.”

One patient who received support from the Friends of Cancer Patients charity was Filipina construction engineer Leodina Fernandez, 59, who had a thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2016.

“I need to get medicine each month for my condition, which thankfully had always been covered through my medical insurance,” said Ms Fernandez, who lives in Fujairah.

“Unfortunately, I lost my job last year but the charity was able to support me in still getting the medicine I need.

“Thankfully, my condition is less aggressive and I don’t need chemotherapy or radiotherapy, I just have to take medicine twice a day.”

Ms Fernandez hopes a test next month will give her the final all-clear, but without the support of the charity her outlook could have been a lot bleaker, she added.

Dubai resident Rahima Shabinaz is also fighting the disease. She was just 21 and expecting a baby when doctors told her she had leukaemia.

She suffered pregnancy loss as a result of her sickness.

Ms Shabinaz, who is Indian, said she has since undergone intense treatment for her condition but her quality of life has improved with the support of Friends of Cancer Patients.

“They helped me with funds to pay for essential care from a hospital in Dubai,” she said.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of help like that and now I am able to manage much better.”

Jennifer Esto, 41, who works in Abu Dhabi as a cook, was told she had breast cancer in 2020 after discovering a painful lump.

“I was able to get access to expensive medicine with the help of the charity, which has helped me since the chemotherapy,” the Filipina said.

“The medicine has helped to reduce the pain and I feel like I am improving all the time, and I’ve now been able to go back to work.”

Teaching assistant Joylyn Hantig, also 41, was left wondering where she would find the money for chemotherapy after she was given a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020.

“My health insurance didn’t cover it and I don’t know what I would have done if the Friends of Cancer Patients hadn’t stepped in and helped me,” the Filipina said.

“I had my last treatment in the summer and have one more check-up to do before getting the all-clear.”

Another cancer patient said being able to pay for his treatment with health insurance was a huge comfort, one that might not have been possible in other countries.

“This is immensely helpful for lower-income people like me,” said Basudev Prasad, a patient at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

He said that while this had helped to put his mind at ease, he was eager to return home to his relatives.

“There has not been any psychological impact of cancer, except that I long to be with my family now,” he said.

“I am leaving for my home soon, as I can’t stay away from them any more.”

Dr Ali Iyoob Valiyaveettil, a gastrointestinal surgery consultant with Burjeel Medical City, said there could be significant discoveries in the battle against cancer in the next five years.

“Various molecular and genetic-level interventions are possible if the exact cause of the cancer is known,” he said.

“Many such interventions are in the market, targeting cancer at a molecular level and further research is ongoing with cancer therapists.

“We can expect big breakthroughs in this field in the coming years.”

